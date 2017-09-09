Pensioner knits for babies

A kind 85-year-old woman is helping hospitalised newborn babies stay warm and healthy by knitting them woolly hats despite being partially sighted.

Doris Baker a resident of Browning Court in Bourne since 2012, has been knitting the hats for the Peterborough City Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where babies who have been born sick, premature or too small, are cared for.

Despite suffering from arthritis, having a hole in her left eye, which affects her vision, and being partially sighted in her right eye, Doris Baker has knitted hundreds of hats.

She spends an hour each day making them from different wool types, including ‘double knitting’, which she sources herself or is donated to her.

The pensioner started knitting the hats around two years ago when she was recovering from a stroke and was looking for a hobby.

“I do it to feel useful. It is very important really, once you cannot be useful it makes you feel like the end is in sight,” Doris, a former teacher at Bourne Abbey Primary School, said: “I need something to do because I have trouble with my sight.”

Michelle Cherry, deputy sister for the unit, said: “Our premature babies are unable to maintain their body temperature and some babies need to go into heated incubators.

“As a result when they are then transferred into a regular cot, we put hats on the babies to make sure that they keep warm. Thank you so much for this kind donation and the effort that has been put into making these.”