Patients set to benefit from major revamp of The Deepings Practice

Major extension and redevelopment work is under way at a thriving medical practice with a new operating theatre and 11 new consultation rooms currently being built.

Builders started work at The Deepings Practice, in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping, in early September and are due to be on site until the end of March.

NHS Englands Dr Mark Sanderson, practice chairman Dr Stephanie Nolan-Hughes, partner Dr Majid Akram, NHS Englands Dr David Briggs, business manager Jo Kevan, and lead nurse Judy Yarham

The practice has received a £1 million funding boost from the NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund – which will cover two thirds of the total cost. The remainder will be provided by the practice.

Staff are particularly excited by the new operating theatre – which will allow more patients with a wider range of conditions to go under the knife at the practice, instead of having to travelling to a hospital.

GP and partner Dr Majid Akram said: “We already carry out minor surgical procedures here but the new theatre will allow us to do more complex operations – potentially including hernia and cataract surgery.

“It will mean patients will be able to undergo treatment closer to their homes and without the need to visit a hospital and pay expensive parking fees.”

Project manager Daniel Henry and practice business manager Jo Kevan

Lead nurse Judy Yarham said patients will notice a big difference.

She said: “We don’t get many complaints from patients, but one issue that is raised quite often is parking.

“As well as new space inside the practice, there will soon be 30 per cent more parking spaces – and there will be more disabled and parent and child spaces too.

“The flow through the building will be much better. We don’t currently have a designated recovery area for people who have undergone surgery – but a dedicated recovery room is being built.

“We already have high standards, but the new facilities will allow us to take the care we offer to a higher level. Patient comfort is key.

“We will also have better changing facilities and dedicated lockers for patients to use.

“It is a very exciting project and I’m sure our patients will be very happy.”

The Deepings Practice serves patients living in a seven-mile radius around its site in Godsey Lane.

It also operates a branch surgery in Glinton – and has around 23,000 patients on its books.

Business manager Jo Kevan said the redevelopment work will not only allow the practice to better serve its current patients – but will also future-proof it with the capacity to take on new patients as the local population increases.

She said: “Our current patients will have much better facilities to make use of. We know the number of people living nearby is likely to increase in future and we will also have space to accommodate new patients.

“It should be future-proof for up to 20 years.

“Building work is progressing well and is due to be completed by March 31, with patients welcomed into the new part of the building very soon after that.”

The NHS England Estates and Technology Transformation Fund is a national funding programme to support GP practices to make improvements to services for local patients including more modern, expanded facilities and use of new technologies.

Dr Kevin Hill, GP and chairman of the South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This funding from the Estates and Technology Transformation Fund will allow The Deepings Practice to embark on an exciting and transformational period of building and improvement, which will make a huge difference to both the practice and patients alike.”

Di Pegg, head of primary care for NHS England in Lincolnshire, said: “We want every patient to have good access to healthcare in their local area, in facilities that meet their needs.

“That’s why the NHS is investing more money to improve GP services across the country – including here at The Deepings Practice.

“The Estates and Technology Transformation Fund is increasing investment in GP premises and technology to enable a wider and improved range of services for patients.

“This is part of the General Practice Forward View, our plan to invest an extra £2.4bn a year in general practice nationally by 2020/21 to help manage increasing demand and transform services for patients.”

NHS England deputy medical directors Mark Sanderson and David Briggs visited the practice on Wednesday for a tour of the building.