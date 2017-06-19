Parking schemes for Hanover and Elm Grove set to be agreed

Central Brighton’s last free parking spot could be subject to restrictions by October, if a new scheme is agreed by councillors next week.

The environment, transport and sustainability committee, will be asked to agree the final details of parking zones in Hanover and Elm Grove, and in Craven Vale.

Almost 60 per cent of residents who responded to a consultation were in favour of a scheme in Hanover and Elm Grove, and just over 65 per cent wanted one in Craven Vale.

A recent traffic regulation order consultation allowed members of the public the opportunity to comment on the detailed design of the parking schemes.

Councillor Gill Mitchell, chairman of the committee, said: “The consultations have highlighted the differing views of residents and we have significantly amended the Hanover and Elm Grove scheme to take account of what people have said.

“Overall there has been solid support for both schemes amongst the majority of residents, and a higher than average number took part in the Hanover and Elm Grove consultation. Now we need to get on with implementing the schemes. We will review how they are working and amend if necessary and will accommodate additional amendments during the implementation stage – these would be advertised for further comment.”

The schemes were drawn up in response to residents concerned about congestion and access to properties, the council said.

The proposals are for a residents’ parking scheme Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 8pm, in the area south of Elm Grove and streets in the north west section of the area, with the remainder having a new ‘light touch’ scheme for two periods during the day Monday to Friday: 11am to midday and 6pm to 7pm.

In Craven Vale the proposal is to create residents’ parking Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 8pm.

In response to concerns from businesses the council will introduce a pilot allowing them to buy up to 50 visitor permits annually in addition to two business permits if eligible.

These are also the first parking schemes to consider installing electric charging point bays and a Bike Share hub.

All of the schemes would be reviewed after a year to 18 months, the council said.

Councillors will decide whether to go ahead with the parking schemes at the next environment committee on Tuesday, June 27.