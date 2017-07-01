Online tool helps with The Big Clean in Bourne and Deepings

A £450,000 campaign to tackle litter, graffiti and fly-tipping in an area that includes Bourne and the Deepings is embracing the latest technology.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has launched a new, map-based online reporting tool for The Big Clean, a major programme of street cleaning where residents, community groups and businesses can report grotspots across the area.

Locations where litter, weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti and broken street furniture need to be tackled can be reported online by visiting http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=12438

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “The next few weeks are about pooling our knowledge about what areas we need to tackle.

“Submitting an area for us to look at is really easy, you just need to drop a pin in the map on our website.

“Once the clean starts you will be able to follow our progress on the site and if you enter your email address, we will be able to update you personally when we get to your area.

“District, county, town and parish councillors have been contacted to play their part and many are pledging their support to help our efforts in their communities.”

The Big Clean’s launch was reported in last week’s Lincolnshire Free Press, including details of how an initial £450,000 will see a number of new teams formed to tidy areas and carry out work from August.

Coun Dr Moseley said: “We are really keen for people to join us on our drive to raise the street standard and make our villages and towns nicer places to live in and visit.”

“This is a team effort between SKDC Council, residents and businesses in keeping our towns clean and attractive.”