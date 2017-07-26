Perfect job is a 4 day, 24 hour week - with free fruit

The perfect job is a four-day, 24 hour week with a salary of £61,000-a-year, free fruit and a boss who likes a pint, it has emerged.

Regular reviews and pay rises, being allowed to work in jeans, flexible working hours and a pension are other key requirements for the ideal role.

The report also revealed the dream job would be a 12 minute walk from home, provide a pleasant view from the office window and offer 32 days holiday-a-year.

Benefits such as discounts at local gyms or sports clubs were also a must in the survey of 2,000 adults in employment.

A good work-life balance is THE most important factor for the perfect job, and half of those polled wish for a boss who understands that family comes first.

Having the option to work from home is crucial for many workers, who need the flexibility to be able to look after sick children, or move hours around to suit school events.

Mark Rhodes, Marketing Director for reed.co.uk, said: “Work-life balance means something different to each of us.

“For some it may be combining hard work and dedication to the job with the pursuit of personal interests and hobbies outside of work, whilst for others it might be the fulfilment of childcare and family responsibilities.

“For dual-income couples who both work full-time, it is little surprise that flexibility and an understanding employer rank so highly.

“But our research shows that work-life balance is also an important factor for millennials.

“They’ve grown up with technology that gives them access to information and allows them to be productive anywhere, and it’s shaped their view of work. “

For those who are happy to travel to work, a designated parking space and the ability to leave work on time everyday are a must.

In addition, the perfect job would provide free tea and coffee all day, as well as fresh fruit and a fully equipped kitchen.

Other perks would be a quiet workspace to allow maximum concentration, access to a fantastic stationery cupboard, as well as a company car which is replaced every three years.

Workers are also agreed their ideal career would allow them to have two computer screens on the desk, be the boss of their own workload and have a real opinion that counts in the office.

The average respondent would also ideally manage four members of staff, and work in a team of seven.

Six in 10 people would like to work in a job where they had the option to travel, and the average worker is happy to go on three business lunch a month.

Unfortunately, researchers at OnePoll.com found only 21 per cent of those polled are already working in their perfect job - and 54 per cent believe there is no such thing.

The average person is happy in their work for just 57 per cent of the time, and 58 per cent claim things would be greatly improved if their employer was willing to make a few easy changes.

Four in 10 people simply want recognition of how hard they work, while the same percent would like shorter hours and flexible working hours.

A third of those polled say their existing job would be much better if they had more support in their role, while 13 per cent would be happier with a more varied work load.

Less pressure to get so much done, team building sessions and more perks would also contribute to people feeling more satisfied in their current role.

And for those 19 per cent of people in employment who are on the hunt for the perfect job, 49 per cent are looking for a company with good ethics, while 31 per cent want to work somewhere which provides good customer service.

Mark Rhodes, for reed.co.uk, added: “The research indicates that most of us have fairly modest expectations when it comes to finding our perfect role.

“For most people a dream job needn’t mean being paid hundreds of thousands of pounds for working just a few hours a week.

“Whilst it might not be realistic to offer full-time staff a four day week and a private office with a view, there are lots of things employers can offer to help keep their teams happy, engaged and productive.

“Reviewing the dress code and offering simple perks, like free tea and coffee and daily fruit, don’t cost the earth, but they do help staff feel valued and can make a business a more attractive proposition for prospective employees.”

TOP 30 DESIRABLE PERKS OF THE PERFECT JOB

1. A good work-life balance

2. Excellent pension

3. Flexible working hours

4. A boss who understands family comes first

5. Being able to work from home if you need to

6. Bonus scheme

7. Private healthcare for you and the family

8. You’re able to leave work on time everyday

9. Free tea and coffee

10. Your own office

11. A nice view from the window

12. A designated parking space

13. A quiet workspace, so you can concentrate

14. The ability to have an opinion / say

15. A boss who is a family man / woman themselves

16. A chair which is measured to you, so that you are always comfortable

17. Being allowed to work in jeans

18. You can be your own boss

19. Gym membership

20. Free fruit provision

21. A company car

22. Fully equipped kitchen

23. Being treated to lunch at posh venues regularly

24. You are treated to the latest gadgets such as phones, laptops

25. A boss that enjoys a pint

26. Discounts to local leisure facilities

27. Access to a fantastic stationery cupboard

28. Two computer screens on the desk

29. Regular reviews / appraisals

30. Shower facilities