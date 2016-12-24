NFU offers reassurance over bird flu outbreak in Lincolnshire

An outbreak of bird flu in Lincolnshire poses no threat to human health and will not affect the availability of poultry products at Christmas, according to the NFU.

All 2,500 turkeys at a farm near Louth were destroyed after they were diagnosed with the H5N8 strain.

NFU regional director Richard Hezlet said: “There is no threat to human health from eating poultry meat or poultry products. Whilst the effect of the disease on the poultry sector is significant, there will be no impact on the availability of poultry products in the run up to Christmas.”