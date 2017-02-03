New website launched by Stamford Mercury Archive Trust

The trust that looks after the Mercury’s archive going back hundreds of years has entered the modern age with the launch of its new website.

The Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, which previously only had a sub-section on the Mercury website, has now launched its own site which can be accessed by visiting www.smarchive.org.uk.

The trust has been responsible for the archive of the Mercury - Britain’s oldest continuously published newspaper - since 2005 and holds copies going back to 1714, which contain national and international news.

The aim of the new website is to give the trust’s committee greater control over the content of the site and open the archive to even more people.

The website includes information on the trust and how it was set up; volunteering and how to join the many volunteers who look after the archive; tips for researchers; links to local interest websites and details on how to use the archive; contact details; and even a section called Mercuriosities - containing some of the funny and unusual stories volunteers have come across during their time with the archive.

Trust secretary Sarah Critchard said: “It’s very exciting to launch our new website and we hope anyone with an interest in the Mercury and its archive will take a look and will find it useful.

“It opens the archive up to more people using new technology.”

The archive is based at the same office as the Mercury’s editorial team in Cherryholt Road, Stamford.

To find out more visit the website www.smarchive.org.uk or e-mail enquiries@smarchive.org.uk