New shop is an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’

A new antiques shop which opened in Stamford last Friday has been described as an “Aladdin’s cave” by its owners.

Corinna Hoptroff, from Stamford, and Jamie Lee, from Bourne, have joined forces to open the shop called Hoptroff and Lee in Cheyne Lane.

The duo met when they both had stands in the Stamford Corn Exchange Retail Arcade but decided to take the plunge to go into business together.

Corinna loves vintage and unusual items, while Jamie, who is a qualified joiner and carpenter, restores old furniture and upcycles wood and metal items - meaning the shop has a variety of unique items on sale.

And while it’s a small shop, Corinna is determined to fill it to the brim and turn it into an Aladdin’s cave.

She said: “It’s a real mix of items in there and I hope people will come and take a look. We’re going to put in as much stuff as we can fit in.”

Although the shop has only been open a week, it’s already proving popular and keeping the pair busy.

Corinna was previously selling her items on Etsy with some success and she also has cabinets selling items at St Martin’s Antiques Centre in Stamford and Market Deeping Antiques Centre.

Running shops runs in her family with her sister previously running a wool and sewing shop in the same street, so Corinna will take charge of running the shop.

It is open Wednesday to Saturday and other days by appointment by calling Corinna on 0790852337.