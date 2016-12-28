New recruits from the Deepings get started at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two men from the Deepings are among 20 new recruits who have joined Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Calum Coomes, 25, of Deeping St James, was formerly a vehicle quality inspector and has been an on-call firefighter for six years at Market Deeping.

Christian Theobald, 28, of Market Deeping, was formerly in the Royal Air Force police.

Both will be based at Dogsthorpe Fire Station in Peterborough after completing an intensive 11-week training course in south Wales.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “We are excited to welcome this cohort of new firefighters to CFRS to begin what is hopefully a great career with the fire service.”