New project to prevent loneliness in veterans

A county-wide project is calling for volunteers to befriend veterans and their loved ones.

Royal Voluntary Service Lincolnshire is running ‘Veterans in the Community’, which aims to ensure older veterans avoid social isolation and loneliness through a free befriending service.

Project co-ordinator Samantha Halligan said: “We are trying to ensure this worthwhile project reaches as many of our veterans as possible.”

Widowed partners of veterans can also benefit from the service.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer visitor, or if you think you could benefit from the service, call 01522 305313 or email lincolnshirehub@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk