New police chief’s call to community

A new police chief is urging residents to keep the force up-to-date with issues in their area.

On Monday (September 4), Ian Martin started his role as community policing inspector, which sees him lead the police teams in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

Ian, who is leading a team of 35 officers, is no stranger to the area, having been an inspector in Stamford in his previous role. He also worked in Bourne when he first joined the force 11 years ago.

Ian, who replaces Mike Burnett, wants to work closely with the public and is encouraging people to report crimes and incidents to assist the police in apprehending criminals.

“The police in all the towns will try and do the best that they can and the more we know about things we can build up a picture to respond to it,” he said.

“I want to encourage people to contact us and I am looking forward to working with people.

“If someone sees something going on and telephones the police or contacts the local policing teams through e-mail we will respond to it.

“I know sometimes people feel pressured so if they want to use Crimestoppers anonymously, the information still comes through to us.

“I am thoroughly looking forward to a new challenging role. It encompasses different things. I am looking forward to meeting more people from the community and engaging with them as I haven’t been able to do that before.”

In order to meet more members of the community, Ian said he will be organising community engagement events in towns during occasions like market days which will help inform residents about how the police can help them.

Ian explained: “People can come in and speak to me and the neighbourhood policing team, they can talk to me about using the resources. We will talk about policing activities and what we have to offer.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted by calling 0800 555 111.

To report a crime to the police in Stamford e-mail: stamford.npt@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Reporting crimes in the Bourne area can be done by e-mailing: Bourne&Billingborough@lincs.pnn.police.uk

And to report a crime in the Deepings e-mail: MarketDeeping&Uffington@lincs.pnn.police.uk