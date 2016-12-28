New parking rules at Deeping Shopping Centre

A new parking scheme is being introduced at the Deeping Shopping Centre.

From Monday, February 6, new short and long stay parking controls will be introduced.

The change has been brought in to prevent key customer areas from being occupied by parked cars for extended periods of times which reduces the ease of access to the town businesses for visitors and shoppers.

The car park areas past the garage, which are nearest to the shops, will be a designated short stay area with a maximum stay of four hours and will be managed initially by a parking attendant with a view of introducing ANPR cameras in the future. There will be no charge for using the short stay area.

Two long stay areas will be introduced at the Godsey Lane end of the car park. In the long stay areas, the first four hours will be free and those wishing to stay longer than that will have to purchase a Pay and Display ticket with a nominal charge of £1 per day.

Alternatively, a weekly seven day permit can be purchased for £4.

The car park restrictions for the long and short stay areas will be in place Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, which allows for overnight parking without charge.

There will be no time restrictions in either of the car park areas on Sundays or bank holidays.

Centre manager, Kevin Smith said: “We’ve listened to this feedback, and the concerns of local people, and hope that the new parking system, with very low fees, will help.”