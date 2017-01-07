New MRI scanner set to be delivered to Stamford Hospital

Thousands of patients are expected to benefit from a new MRI scanner at Stamford Hospital.

The 27-tonne scanner is being delivered tomorrow (Sunday, January 8) at 8am after making the 150-mile journey from Bristol to Stamford. It will travel on a special ‘ultra-low’ flat bed lorry via the A1 so it avoids the town centre.

The scanner will be lifted into position by a heavy-duty crane and Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust, which owns the hospital, is working with Morrisons supermarket. Staff at the store have offered to host the crane in their car park.

Once on site, engineers will complete the final installation and hand over the scanner to the trust at the end of January.

Around 8,000 patients a year are expected to benefit from the enhanced service that will operate five days a week, 12.5 hours a day, once the scanner is fully functional.

Following the successful installation, the trust will have three MRI scanners providing high quality diagnostic investigations for local residents.

Matron and site manager at Stamford Hospital Sue Brooks said: “Delivery of the MRI scanner will be a great boost for residents in Stamford and the surrounding areas.

“We will be able to deliver care closer to home for our patients and we are very excited about this new service in our hospital.”

MRI section lead Karen Smith added: “Our dedicated team of state-registered MRI specialist radiographers will operate the scanner, assisted by clinical support staff.

“We expect to scan 20 to 30 patients every day and patients are already booked to attend for scans from early February.”

The scanner was built by GE Healthcare and specialist design company Bence created the purpose built mobile container that houses the scanner.