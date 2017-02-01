New lease of life for Thurlby Methodist Church

A church hall’s surroundings have been revitalised thanks to South Kesteven’s Community Fund.

Thurlby Methodist Church applied for a grant to refurbish its adjacent hall with major work to its roof, floor, windows and decor.

After approval the work took place last year and the hall now has more up to date facilities to host a dozen local community clubs a week and allow the space to be hired out for private events.

Chairman of South Kesteven District Council Judy Smith, and ward councillor Barry Dobson met a group of local volunteers at their weekly lunch club at the hall and to see the work.

District council leader Bob Adams (Con) said: “This is a further wonderful example of where a community venue has benefitted from the fund, providing a more modern space for events.”

Thurlby Methodist Church treasurer Chris Stevenson said the grant and its subsequent work had delighted volunteers who run some of the clubs and those who regularly use the hall.

He said: “The application was part of other funding applications for improvements to the hall and its been exceptionally worthwhile. It is a much warmer and friendlier space for all.

“Hundreds of people a week use this facility now from Thurlby and the surrounding area from weekly lunch clubs, yoga sessions, mother and toddler groups right through to indoor flying enthusiasts!

“Having a space that is comfortable and functional is key to us going forward as a venue and we thank the Community Fund.”

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service administers the Community Fund on behalf of the council.