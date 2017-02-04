New drive-in cinema to be launched at showground

Stamford-based company Keystone Event Productions is to host a Valentine’s-themed drive-in cinema event on Saturday, February 11.

‘Date Night’ will take place at the East of England Showground, in Peterborough, with a choice of three movies shown on a super HD screen.

Customers will watch the films from the comfort of their own cars – tuning into the audio via their car stereo.

Family favourite Up (U) will be shown at 1pm, followed by romantic classic The Notebook (12A) at 5pm, and action-packed Mr and Mrs Smith (15) at 9pm.

The price of each showing is £25 per car, and you can take as many people as you can fit in the vehicle. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.

Tickets can be bought at www.rollincinema.co.uk or on the door.