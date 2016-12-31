More than 1,000 pairs of boots and trainers donated to Boots For Buddies appeal

An appeal set up to collect unwanted football boots and trainers for underprivileged children received fantastic support – with more than 1,000 pairs donated.

Glenn Vaughan launched Boots For Buddies at the start of December and set up collection points across Stamford and Rutland.

The boss of Essendine-based One Touch Football Soccer School was inspired to do so after a boy turned up for a half-term football camp earlier this year in his school shoes.

Realising that some families struggle to find the cash to buy new boots and trainers, Glenn decided to ask local people to donate boots which were no longer required, but were still in good condition.

Donations were accepted up to December 16 – and Glenn was busy sorting and distributing the boots in the run up to Christmas.

He said: “After launching the campaign at the beginning of December, we were overwhelmed by the amount of support we received in launching the campaign –followed by the influx of boots, topping over 1,000 pairs!

“During Christmas week we were pleased to spread the Christmas spirit.

“We visited children’s care homes where we have supported around 60 children, providing them with donated boots.

“We will continue to offer support and opportunities to the children we have supported through Boots for Buddies –offering free football and sport sessions.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, from donating the boxes, having collection points, and their words of positivity to pass onto the children.”

Now Christmas is over, Glenn will be looking for other recipients of boots.

He has recently donated some to a charity run by former Peterborough United captain Gabriel Zakuani in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is also looking into the possibility of donating some to a project which sends boots to children in Africa, India and Brazil.

If you would like to suggest an organisation which might benefit from a donation, Glenn’s contact details can be found on his website at www.onetouchfootball.co.uk