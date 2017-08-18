Man airlifted to hospital after collapsing in Market Deeping

Have your say

A man was flown by to hospital by air ambulance after collapsing in Market Deeping this morning (Friday August 18).

The patient, in his 40s, was given advanced pain relief at the scene, providing him with A&E level care, by Magpas Doctor Rosie Dwyer and Paramedic Ollie Robinson,

They then airlifted the patient to Lincoln County Hospital, monitoring his condition the throughout the journey. He was in a stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and Crewmember Simon Amos.

An EMAS Ambulance Service paramedic crew was also in attendance.