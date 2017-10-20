Making a big difference to streets

More villages and towns are benefitting from The Big Clean’s mission to raise the street standard in South Kesteven.

The project’s dedicated teams have visited more than 30 villages and returned to parts of Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings in recent weeks to tackle further litter, weeds, flytipping, broken bins and road signs.

More than 160 tons of litter and weeds have been collected to date by the five South Kesteven District Council project teams tackling ‘grotspots’.

‘Before’ and ‘after’ shots show the extent of the clear up operations as litter, weeds, fly-tipping, graffiti, broken bins and road signs have all been addressed.

A video highlighting the project so far has now been released on the district council’s YouTube channel, showcasing how volunteers, as well as the teams, are helping the project cleanse areas.

It brings to life in just three minutes the spirit of the campaign and what has been achieved in communities across the district.

Cabinet member for environment Dr Peter Moseley (Con) said: “The project continues at a pace and we thank all those who have commented on the impact of the team’s work in villages and towns to date.

“It shows our investment to raise the street standard really will create better places for residents to live and work and encourage investment in the district.

“Take a look at the video to see how teams and volunteers are working together to make our streets look great.”

l In Thurlby, Coun Barry Dobson joined village clean co-ordinator Laura Staines and The Big Clean teams when they visited the area.

l 1Life, which run SKDC’s leisure centres in the district are backing the initiative too with regular litter picking around their sites and Stamford Scouts Group made a great impression clearing up public areas after the Stamford Georgian Festival in the town in September.

l Villagers in Irnham, Kirkby Underwood and Fulbeck gave up hours of their time to help the campaign team remove weeds and litter pick in their communities.

l Meanwhile in Greatford, the deputy leader of the district council Kelham Cooke, joined ward member Coun Rosemary Woolley and cabinet member Coun Dr Peter Moseley, to view a team in action sprucing up streets in the area.

Dr Moseley added: “School students and young people joining us and showing their dedication to help the campaign is very encouraging. Educating the next generation about why we need to raise and then maintain the street standard for their futures is among the key reasons we started this project.”

n Remember to register as a volunteer or identify ‘grotspots’ that need attention in neighbourhoods by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean

Alternatively call 01476 40 60 66 and follow #SKBigClean on social media.