Magical fayre heralds start of festive season

Bourne town centre will be engulfed by the Christmas spirit when the glittering festive lights display is switched on next weekend.

The illuminations ceremony will be the highlight of a day of exciting events in the town, including fairground rides, musical entertainment and shopping opportunities.

And most important of all for families, Father Christmas will be installed in his grotto at Wake House in North Street.

Bourne’s Magical Christmas Fayre, organised by Bourne Events team, has become firmly established in recent years as one of the area’s favourite seasonal celebrations. Parts of the town centre will be made traffic-free for the festive fayre on Saturday December 2.

Food stalls, fairground rides and a giant Scalextric track will be set up in Abbey Road and North Street.

Craft and charity stalls will vie for the attention of Christmas gift shoppers in West Street.

A giant stage will be set up to showcase music and dancing performances in Market Place.

And it is at that location, the switch will be thrown to light up the town at around 4.30pm.

Father Christmas and his elves will base themselves in Wake House, but they will not be alone.

Visitors to his grotto will also be able to browse craft stalls and join in crafting activities.

Youngsters should also loook out for another popular character, the Party Princess, who will be popping up at various locations throughout the event.

Meanwhile, over at the town hall live music will be played and mulled wine and mince pies served from 11.30am.

The work of local artists will also be on display .

Imaginatively decorated Christmas trees will be on display at the nearby Methodist church.

The Magical Christmas Fayre starts at 10am.

The lights go on at 4.30pm and the festivities continue with live music until 6pm.

A spokesman for Bourne Events Team said: “Once again the team are excited and proud to be able to create such as womderful opportunity for families, budding musicians and dancers, stallholders and estabblished shopkeepers to all come togethjer on this very special day and with the Christmas lights switch-on, herald the beginning of the festive season.”