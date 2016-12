Dog walkers are being urged to consider wearing hi-visibility clothing when out and about during the hours of darkness in rural lanes.

Lincolnshire Police community safety officer Gill Finn said the use of hi-visibility waistcoasts for owners, plus hi-visibility or flashing coats and collars on dogs could give motorists more time to spot the hazard and make safe passage around dog and owner.

She added: “Even if you use a torch this might only be seen from the direction in which you’re walking.”