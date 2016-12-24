Lincolnshire Co-op wants to support green space projects in this area

From parks to community gardens, local environmental causes are being encouraged to put themselves forward for Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme, which could see them benefit from thousands of pounds.

Applications are currently open for local groups who wish to be supported between June and September next year.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community team would like to see applications from green space projects such as parks, schools with green space projects or gardens, community gardens, allotments, woodlands and playing fields.

The Community Champions scheme is one of the ways that Lincolnshire Co-op shares its profits. Every time a member shops at an outlet using their dividend card, a donation goes to the chosen champion at that time.

Money from the carrier bag levy and fund-raising activities also go directly to the chosen champions.

In recent months, £86,000 was raised for local health charities Headway and Rethink Mental Illness, over £80,000 for local wildlife trusts and over £103,000 shared between local community groups.

Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “Our Community Champions scheme is a fantastic way to raise a lot of money for some really worthwhile causes.

“We know there are plenty of groups out there that fit the criteria for this quarter, so we’d love to hear from green space projects who would benefit from a fundraising boost of £5,000 to £10,000.

“Just fill out a form and you could be one of our Community Champions – simple!”

To apply or for more details, call 01522 544 632 or email membershipandcommunity@lincolnshire.coop