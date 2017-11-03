Langtoft and Kirton amongst seven countywide cooking-related fires in two weeks

Seven kitchen fires across Lincolnshire in two weeks, including ones in Langtoft and Kirton, has led firefighters to warn people to be careful in the kitchen.

Crews from Market Deeping and Bourne used a leather blanket to put out a pan fire in West End, Langtoft, on Friday, October 27, after occupants had left their saucepan for too long and its contents had caught fire.

Six days earlier, a crew from Kirton went to a house in Penny Gardens where a cooking pan was alight.

Shona Wright, community fire safety manager, said: “Between Friday, October 20, and Thursday, November 2, we attended seven cooking-related fires at homes across the county, mostly caused by cooking being left unattended.

“Over 50 per cent of all accidental house fires start in the kitchen, therefore it is extremely important to take extra care when cooking food.

“Being aware of the risks associated with becoming distracted whilst cooking can also help keep you and your family safe from fire.”

Earlier this year, insurance firm Zurich revealed that it had seen a 114 per cent rise in claims after cooking-related fires in UK homes, whilst The Fire Safety Advice Centre estimated that nearly two-thirds of all domestic fires happen because of cooking.

Shona said: “As soon as you’ve finished cooking, make sure you turn off the appliances.”

“Also, make it part of your routine before you go to bed or leave the house to double-check all cookers are off.

“Kitchen fires can be easily prevented with a bit of common sense.”

Phil Ost, Zurich home insurance expert, said: “The kitchen can sometimes be a recipe for disaster and so it is vital to ensure you have the right cover and protect your kitchen against potential damage.

“At the end of the day, a soggy bottom is better than a burnt one and a lighter wallet.”