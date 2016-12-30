Kind-hearted volunteers from McDonald’s cook up a Christmas Day breakfast

Christmas is the season of goodwill and once again generous staff from McDonald’s displayed that by giving their time to cook for the homeless.

Matt Jarrett, who is the franchisee for McDonald’s branches in Stamford, Glinton, Eye Green, Wisbech and Haddon, has been running the ‘Christmas Spirit’ campaign for 10 years.

McDonalds franchisee Matt Jarrett hands breakfast rolls to Santa at Peterborough City Hospital

Every year staff volunteer just a few hours of their time on Christmas Day morning to go into Glinton McDonald’s and cook and deliver bacon rolls and drinks to the homeless shelters in Peterborough.

In 2006, when the campaign first started, they delivered around 100 rolls.

But the scheme has become more popular over the years as people heard about it and this year the staff delivered just over 400.

Matt said everyone was so proud to be involved in such a compassionate event at Christmas and to be celebrating the 10th anniversary.

He added: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the staff that get involved every year both in the planning and execution on the day and I love seeing people having the opportunity to make a difference in the areas that they live.

“It is just one small way that we can give something back to the community and hope that we can encourage other local businesses to do their own thing next year.”

Not only do MPJ Enterprises Ltd deliver to the homeless shelters but also to those working on Christmas Day in public services such as the fire stations at Stanground and Dogsthorpe in Peterborough and the staff at Peterborough City Hospital.

Matt added: “The police also always visit us on Christmas Day to pick up a free bacon roll and coffee, as a thank you for patrolling our restaurants throughout the year to keep our staff safe.”

Matt is keen to hear from other similar establishments in the Peterborough area that would like to get involved next year. Just pop into one of the branches and speak to a member of staff.