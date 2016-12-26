Joy as Stamford fundraiser for three-year-old Mason Sallis sees £4,000 target smashed

A fundraising auction and raffle organised by a Stamford nursery to help one of its pupils has smashed its fundraising target thanks to the generosity of staff, parents and local businesses.

The Children’s Garden Day Nursery, in Broad Street, hosted the auction at The William Cecil Hotel to raise money for three-year-old Mason Sallis.

Mason has Pierre Robin sequence – which means he has a small lower jaw and large tongue which causes breathing difficulties.

He also has a cleft palate, rare skeletal disorder osteopathia striata with cranial sclerosis, and hydrocephalus – a build up of fluid on the brain.

It had been hoped the fundraising event on November 26 would raise £4,000 to buy Mason a special supportive chair for him to use at nursery, plus a tricycle and some sensory improvements to the nursery garden for Mason and the other children to enjoy.

The auction on the night was a great success, raising more than £3,000 from just 17 lots.

A raffle, with many prizes donated by local businesses, was also very popular.

The grand total raised is in excess of £6,500 – significantly higher than the £4,000 target.

Mason lives in Wittering with parents Laura and Tony Sallis and brothers Alfie, four, and Teddy, eight months.

Laura, said: “We are so overwhelmed by the response, the evening was amazing, so many there to support Mason and The Children’s Garden, and it was really good fun.

“The equipment will assist Mason to act like a normal little boy. He thrives in a mainsteam environment and is achieving things some doctors thought wouldn’t be possible.

“He had a go on a specialist trike recently, and the joy and excitement on his face was wonderful. He’s been telling his friends and family about the trike.”

Ed Kenyon, one of the nursery’s proprietors and the auctioneer on the evening, was full of praise for everyone who helped make the event a success.

He said: “We are staggered by the generosity of our parents, staff, friends and the local businesses who supported us.

“The evening was a great success and, thanks to the large amount raised, we now have the opportunity to assist Mason even further.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended, bought a raffle ticket and especially those who kindly donated auction and raffle prizes.

“The list is too long to mention, but there is a complete list of supporters on our website at stamford.tcgnursery.co.uk/community”