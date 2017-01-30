Joules to open new Stamford store this week – and those first in the queue will win vouchers

Lifestyle brand Joules will open its new shop at 14 High Street, Stamford at 9.30am on Thursday.

The old store, located at 9a St Mary’s Hill, will close on Wednesday.

To celebrate the opening of the new store in Stamford, Joules will be offering ‘Early Bird’ queue prizes for the first shoppers to visit the store – including a £200 voucher for the first customer, and exclusive shopping access prior to the store’s opening to the public.

Joules claims to have captured “the essence of British style” and has become renowned for its high quality clothing and interiors collections. This, along with its strong use of colour; bold prints – all hand-drawn by the talented in-house design team - and unique signature detailing; has made the label a well-loved brand for families up and down the country.

Every customer through the door on the day of opening until Sunday February 5 will also receive 15 per cent off any purchase.

Tom Joule, Joules founder and chief brand officer said: “We’re thrilled to be relocating our Stamford store to a bigger and better location within the town, and are really looking forward to continuing to bring our unique personality and style to shoppers over the coming months. We can’t wait to open the doors on February 2.”