Join Team Anna’s Hope for Great Eastern Run

There is still time to enter the Perkins Great Eastern Run Half Marathon or Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run and join Team Anna’s Hope to make a difference to children with a brain tumour.

The run takes place on Sunday, October 8, and everyone who signs up to run for Team Anna’s Hope and commits to raise at least £30 will receive a free Anna’s Hope T Shirt to wear on the day.

Don’t worry if you are not a runner you can also walk in the 5k Fun Run.

Schools can also enter the Schools Challenge sponsored by Chroma Sports and Trophies.

The event will also mark the end of the charity’s 10th Anniversary Year and runners for Anna’s Hope are invited to the Anna’s Hope Marquee after the run for a Celebration Party, sponsored by Aldi.

To enter the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run simply visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk and complete the online entry form. Please note Anna’s Hope does not receive any of the entrance fee. (late entry fee applies after 21 September)

For more information about how you can support Anna’s Hope in this year’s run including sponsor forms and how to get your Anna’s Hope T-Shirt please contact admin@annashope.co.uk or tel. 01780 740492.