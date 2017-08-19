James returns to roots as Mercury sports editor

James Bedford has returned to his roots and has this week taken up the post of sports editor for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury and its sister titles the Rutland Times and the Bourne Local.

James will be a familiar face to long-term readers of the Mercury having held the role from 2004 to 2009.

Since then, he’s held production roles based at the Peterborough Telegraph and the Spalding Voice but is delighted to be back at the Mercury.

He’s looking forward to reconnecting with clubs across the area and has already paid visits to see the Daniels in action against Carlton and the Wakes take on Pinchbeck this week.

A married father-of-one, James said: “I’m thrilled to be back and I’m looking forward to getting out and about in the local community and getting in touch with all the clubs, no matter what the sport, across the local area.”

The post was formerly held by John Evely, who left in July to take up a role at the Bristol Post.

Content editor Kerry Coupe added: “We’re thrilled to have someone of James’ high calibre looking after our sport section and I’m sure readers will join me in giving him a very warm welcome.”

n James welcomes sports submissions from clubs across the area. To get in touch with him, call 01780 758967 or e-mail james.bedford@iliffepublishing.co.uk