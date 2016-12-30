iPad helps stroke victims at Peterborough City Hospital

Patients in the Speech and Language Therapy department at Peterborough City Hospital will benefit from the use of a new iPad in their therapy.

A charity called The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia has donated the iPad for the Inpatient Speech and Language Therapy department.

iPads are already used in critical care with patients who are unable to vocalise due to tracheostomies. However this iPad will be used specifically on Ward B11 to help stroke patients with dysphasia (an impaired ability to understand or use language following a stroke or brain injury) to communicate. The Speech and Language Therapy team will help these patients with a range of apps and software.