Invitation to help create a new victims’ policy for Lincolnshire

People who have been impacted by crime in South Holland and the Deepings are being asked to help improve the services available to them.

A new Victims’ Strategy is being drawn up by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones as part of his overall Community Safety, Policing and Criminal Justice Plan for the next four years.

The Victims’ Strategy will be based on an analysis of the results of a survey, which only takes about 10 minutes to complete, aimed at people who have been the victims of a crime in the last five years.

Mr Jones said: “I am absolutely committed to ensuring that anyone who is affected by crime in Lincolnshire receives the support they need, regardless of whether they choose to report the crime to the police or not.

“The way our residents live their lives and do business is constantly evolving and so is crime, which means we must ensure that we provide the services which will support and help the victims of crime in new, innovative and effective ways.

“I am determined that we meet these new challenges to support our communities in the best way possible and a new strategy is one positive step in that journey, with this survey forming a crucial part of that process.”

The survey will be sent directly to approximately 800 victims of crime and distributed by victim services organisations in Lincolnshire, including Women’s Aid South Holland, Refuge and Shelter.

In addition, the PCC’s staff will be carrying out surveys amongst young people, the elderly, victims of domestic abuse, sexual violence, and cyber-crime.

Questions in the survey cover subjects ranging from how the crime impacted the victim, how they would prefer to make contact with support services and what help they most needed.

Feedback from the consultation will help the PCC understand the kind of services the public most need and want which will form a crucial part of creating the Victim Strategy.

The Victims’ Strategy survey can now be viewed online at https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=150705054347

