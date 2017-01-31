Illustrator Rebecca Strickson’s work features on new stamps

A woman from Corby Glen has seen her work posted all over Britain after she designed the latest stamps for the Post Office.

Rebecca Strickson is now a freelance illustrator living in East Dulwich, London, where she is represented by Ridley Scott Associates.

Rebecca Strickson has designed eight stamps inspired by objects and atmospheric sites of British prehistory.

The former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School student designed the latest stamps which have an ancient Britain theme. The eight stamps depict sites and artefacts from British pre-history.

The stamps present a timeline, from a glimpse of ancient ritual of 11,000 years ago, to the Iron Age of around 300 BC. They show ambitious building projects and the sophistication of exquisite metal working.

The stamps have been designed as overlay illustrations, showing how people lived and worked at ancient sites and used the objects. The sites include Skara Brae in the Orkney Islands and the Avebury stone circles.

Rebecca, 37, said: “When I was first approached to work with them on illustrating the Ancient Britain stamps, I was truly over the moon. This period in time has long been a fascination to me, and stamp collecting was something my late father adored in his youth. That these stamps are coming out on what would have been his 68th birthday makes me really smile.”

Rebecca says she is delighted with the result having first started on the project at the end of 2015 and finishing the work half way through last year.

She said: “They have come out amazingly well. “

Rebecca lives with her boyfriend in London and first went there as a university student. She says she had a ‘ridiculous’ number of jobs after leaving university before settling into illustrating and design.

She has since worked on a wide array of advertising and design projects for a large number of clients, including Kenco, Sony, Elle Magazine, The O2 and Channel Four.

n Find out more about Rebecca and her work at rebecca.strickson.com