Homeware firm to move to depot

Lincolnshire homewares business Sophie Allport is celebrating its 10th anniversary by moving to the former Carlsberg distribution centre in Bourne.

The business was founded in 2007 by designer Sophie and her accountancy trained brother Jem in a spare bedroom in Battersea, London.

In 2009, the firm moved to a garage office outside Stamford and then in 2011 expansion took them to King Street Industrial Estate near Langtoft.

Now, next month the business will move to the new 35,000 sqft site in Bourne.

Previously a distribution centre for Carlsberg it has been renamed ‘The Old Brewery’ by Sophie and her team.

Jem said: “We are in the midst of upgrading the site with a plan to move the warehousing and offices in early October.

“The move to The Old Brewery in Bourne will help us to be more efficient and also gives us space to continue to grow. It’s exciting times.”

Sophie Allport employs nearly 50 staff and has around 900 stockists in the UK. Earlier this year, the first High Street store opened in Stamford.

An additional 15 members of staff have been taken on in the lead up to Christmas.

The business is famous for its fine bone china and kitchen fabrics but you will also find a wide range of products for pets and children and a lovely collection of hats, scarves, home fragrance and bags.

There are now 31 collections in the Sophie Allport range with over 2,000 product lines - the most recent being the Night Owl.

Sophie Allport’s showroom and second’s shop, where everything is 50 per cent, will remain open at 29 King Street Industrial Estate, Langtoft. It will relocate to The Old Brewery in Spring 2018.

l Sophie Allport has committed to adopting a beehive with Bees for Business, part of The Good Life Project - a research project and behaviour change programme focusing on health, wellbeing and nature - also based in Lincolnshire.

Sophie said: “One of our new collections this year was the ‘Bees’ range which was inspired by my love for these amazing creatures.

“We are delighted to be involved with the Bees for Business initiative and to be adopting a hive. As well as giving us the opportunity to help maintain the bee population, which is in serious decline, the scheme ensures that we’ll receive benefits in the form of honey from our very own hive.

“ We’re already planning a toast and honey tasting session with our first jar!”

Jez Rose, corporate lead and founder of Bees for Business, said: “Sophie Allport is the perfect partner for us. As well as being an important local business, the company has a passion for the countryside and for supporting the environment so we are pleased to have them on board.”