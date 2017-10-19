History of F1 World Champions on show

Motor racing fans can glimpse a sporting trophy made from a steering wheel used by former F1 World Champion Graham Hill.

Members of the Owen Motoring Club will present the Graham Hill Steering Wheel Trophy to Bourne Civic Society.

It is to go on permanent display in Baldock’s Mill, in the town, alongside other trophies won by British Racing Motors (BRM), of Bourne.

The wheel was used by Graham Hill in 1963 while he drove a BRM F1 car as defending World Champion.

Anton Bird, chairman of Owen Motoring Club, said: “The wheel on the trophy is one of only two in existence.

“The other is with Bette Hill - Graham Hill’s widow.

“The trophy should go on show in the heritage collection with the other trophies in Bourne for people to see.”

Graham Hill made a rapid rise through the motor racing ranks and drove for several teams including Lotus and BRM. He won the F1 World Championship in 1962 and 1968.

He also won the Indianapolis 500 in 1966 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1972.

He was killed along with five others on November 29, 1975 in a plane crash.

Until a replica was made of the trophy 18-months ago it was presented to the winner of the Graham Hill Sprint run by the Owen Motoring Club.

The event has been held at the Curborough Sprint Course, at Litchfield, Staffordshire.

There is also an exhibiton of BRM items at the Corn Exchange, in Bourne, on Saturday. There will be a BRM car and photographs showing the BRM factory, the cars, the BRM staff and the work they did. It will cover the three decades that the team entered Grand Prix and the World Championship year 1962.

Eric Biggadike, of the BRM Association, said: “We hope it will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about and appreciate the great motor racing history of Bourne.”

It will run from 10am to 4pm with free entry.