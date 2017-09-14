‘Heartbroken’ owners plea to find lost border terrier

The “heartbroken” owners of a missing border terrier from Bulby have put out an appeal to find him.

Scamp, an eight-year-old who is a black and tan colour, disappeared on Tuesday in Bulby.

His owners Doug and Maggie Embleton said they are “heartbroken” and that Scamp is “a very happy smiley boy” who “would go to anyone”.

Scamp has a black snout with markings around his eyes and is black across his back tan legs and belly.

If you have information on Scamps’ whereabouts call 07968 779568.