Scanner is lifted into place at Stamford Hospital

A new MRI scanner was moved into Stamford Hospital on Sunday morning in a spectacle which would have caught the eye of any passers-by.

The 27-tonne scanner made the 150-mile journey from Bristol to Stamford at the weekend before being lifted into place on Sunday morning.

But that was no mean feat.

A huge crane was put into place in the car park of Morrisons supermarket to lift the MRI scanner from the back of the special ‘ultra-low’ flat bed lorry it had travelled on to the X-ray department conveniently located next to the supermarket. A walkway has been constructed to give access to the scanner.

Engineers have spent this week completing the final installation before the MRI scanner is ready to welcome its first patients on Monday, February 6.

Matron and site manager at Stamford Hospital Sue Brooks said the MRI scanner, which replaces a temporary one that has been in the car park, would eventually serve up to 8,000 patients a year.

She said: “It’s a fantastic bit of kit and it’s been really exciting to see it all being installed this week.

“We are obviously hugely grateful to Morrisons for allowing us to use their car park because I don’t think we would have got it in otherwise and to all the team who have been here installing it, while at the same time respecting that they’re on a busy hospital site.

“It will make such a huge difference to the service we can offer patients in Stamford.”

Members of the Friends of Stamford Hospital and some Stamford town councillors visited the hospital on Wednesday to see the MRI scanner in place.

The installation of the MRI scanner is just one part of a £2m redevelopment of the hospital, which includes additional clinic rooms and a second ultrasound scanner.

Developers moved in before Christmas and will continue there until the summer.

Sue added: “Patients will notice that work is going on now and it’s all very exciting. It’s a significant investment by the trust which really future proofs Stamford Hospital.”