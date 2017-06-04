Internal work starts at rehab centre

Project partners on site at The Get Busy Living Centre

The Get Busy Living Centre near Melton Mowbray, the brainchild of the Matt Hampson Foundation, will see the site of a former aircraft hangar, located on the Burrough Court estate, transformed into a start-of-the-art facility for those who have suffered injury through sport, like Matt himself in 2005.

The facility will be a home for injured athletes where they can spend time with their families and build relationships with others in similar situations as well as offering services such as physical rehabilitation. It will also house specialist rehabilitation and gym equipment for beneficiaries of the facility.

Matt Hampson, a former England Under-21 and Leicester Tigers prop and the driving force behind this new facility, suffered a life-changing accident during a training session in 2005 and set up the foundation to offer support and assistance to those who have had similar life-changing events.

Speaking of the progress, Matt, of Cold Overton, said: “This project has been several years in the making and to see the building take form and know we are just a few months away from opening the doors to our beneficiaries is very special to both me and the team.

“We could not have reached this stage without the hard work and generosity of our project partners and we’d like to extend a huge thank you to those involved so far, as well as those who have pledged their support in the next stages of this revolutionary build.”

The project is being delivered by a number of local partners, many of which are offering their time, services, materials and expertise for free.

To date, the project’s market value is circa £1.5 million and thanks to savings generated throughout the build by contractor Willmott Dixon and its supply chain partners, the build is expected to cost the Matt Hampson Foundation less than half of that figure.

It is hoped the facility will be ready this autumn with the main aim to create a secure environment to assist those facing new challenges in both theirs and their families’ lives

Visit:matthampson-foundation.org