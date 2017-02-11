Health trust seeks two new directors

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) is seeking two non-executive directors to join its board.

The trust is looking for a leader with proven experience in a commercial, customer-focused business, and for a clinician who has experience in delivering quality improvement.

LCHS provides a wide range of community health services including running services at four community hospitals and urgent care centres and minor injury units. To arrange an informal discussion about the role, call Bev Wormald on 01522 308956.