Have your say on controversial street lights programme

As the local authority seeks people’s views on the operating hours of street lights, we have launched our own survey to find out now what readers think.

We’ve put together a few simple questions to gauge opinion on part-night lighting - to take part simply click here.

The deadline is 5pm on Wednesday (November 22). We’ll share the results in next week’s newspaper.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council is urging residents to share their views in a public consultation.

Local residents, businesses and organisations are being asked to complete a questionnaire on the impact of part-night street lighting.

In April 2016, the council began a controversial ‘street light transformation programme’, in a bid to save £1.7m per year from the £5m annual street lighting budget.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 street lights, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

The council is now carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, looking at topics including: the environment; road collisions; crime rates; fears about safety and crime; emergency services; health and public health services; and the impact on businesses and the night-time economy.

As part of that process, people are being asked to complete a short questionnaire to share their views.

John Monk, group manager for design services, said: “Part-night lighting has been in place for some months now, and we’ve seen no evidence to suggest that the changes have had a negative impact on people’s safety.

“A panel of councillors is now carrying out a formal review, and over the next few months they will be collecting evidence and speaking to relevant organisations to gauge the impact of the changes.

“There is also an opportunity for the public to have their say by completing a short questionnaire.

“All feedback received will be taken into consideration when the panel decides its recommendations for the executive.

“However, while this may include amendments to the policy, the available budget would not allow for a wholesale reversal of the changes.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting

Alternatively, call 01522 782070. All responses must be received by 5pm on Friday, January 5.