Grantham MP welcomed back in the House for first speech since illness

Nick Boles has been “warmly welcomed” back into Parliament to make his first speech since his illness.

The Grantham and Stamford MP earned the recognition from Speaker of the House John Bercow before calling for extra government borrowing to fund more houses.

Mr Boles last spoke in Parliament a year ago, shortly before revealing a cancerous tumour had been found in his head last October. Happily, the 51-year-old announced in April the cancer had been “eradicated”.

The MP has been working back in Westminster since September but this week, he gave his first speech.

On Monday, he told the House: “Thank you very much, Mr Speaker. It is good to be back.”

The former planning minister continued: “The Government have made remarkable progress in cutting the deficit from the 10.5 per cent of GDP that we inherited in 2010 to 2.5 per cent now.

“May I, therefore, urge everyone to back the Secretary of State’s call for special borrowing to put in place the infrastructure that will unlock the hundreds of thousands of extra houses that we need? This is the kind of borrowing that we should all be able to support.”

In the debate on homes construction, housing and planning minister Alok Sharma responded: “Of course all of us in the House support the ambition to build more homes, but my hon. Friend should wait for the Budget announcement in relation to any specifics.”