General Election: Turnout of almost 70 per cent in Grantham and Stamford constituency

There was a turnout of 69.4 per cent in the Grantham and Stamford constituency yesterday.

A total of 56,699 people turned out to vote in the constituency. The count is now under way at the Meres leisure centre in Grantham. The declaration is not expected until 4am at the earliest.

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles is unable to be at the count following treatment for cancer but he recently announced the cancer had been ‘eradicated’ and he expected a full recovery by the end of the summer.

Also contesting the seat are Barrie Fairbairn (Labour), Marietta King (UKIP), Anita Day (Lib Dem), Tariq Mahmood (Independent) and Rebecca Thackray (Green Party).

Mr Boles won the last election in 2015 with a large majority - 28,399 votes. Mrs King was second with 9,410 votes and third was Mr Fairbairn with 9,070.