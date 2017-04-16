Gates Garden centre helps teenager

A garden centre has handed over its latest cheque to an injured teenager - now taking the total raised to more than £5,000.

Throughout 2016 Gates Garden Centre in Cold Overton and its customers have been raising funds for #teamgeorge.

The campaign supports George Robinson, a Year 13 pupil at Stamford School, who was left with life-changing injuries following a rugby accident in South Africa while on a school tour.

The most recent donation of £2,633.50 has been achieved by the generous support of customers through donations into the Gates charity coin fountain.

This now more than doubles the funds raised by the garden centre to date for #teamgeorge, taking the total for the year to more than £5,000.

On Thursday last week, George visited the garden centre to collect the cheque from Frankie Gates, a former school friend.

Frankie said: “Gates Garden Centre is very proud to support this incredibly brave young man by naming #teamgeorge its Charity of the Year for 2016 in order to raise funds for George’s Trust.

“Gates Garden Centre has a long history of supporting good causes, both locally and nationally.

“Thanks to the generous support of customers and colleagues, our charitable partnerships have raised an enormous sum of money over the past 20 years.

“Through organising a range of fundraising events, both at the garden centre and elsewhere, together with our charity coin fountain, this has enabled us to support many worthy causes.”

The George Robinson Discretionary Trust, otherwise known as #teamgeorge, was set up to unite the tremendous positive energy and goodwill that surrounded George, in order to support his ongoing specialist care and long term rehabilitation, and to help him finish his school education.