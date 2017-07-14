Full line-up of celebrity cricketers is revealed

The clock is ticking on BGL Sports Bash which will include a 20:20 match between local cricket legends and celebrity cricketers.

Former cricket stars Geraint Jones, Adam Hollioake and Philip Defreitas and England Rugby Union player Danny Cipriani, will be among the exciting names taking part in the match.

The annual event, which was launched five years ago takes place next Friday on the main field at Stamford School includes a flypast by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and entry will be free.

BGL Sport Bash will be continuing to support the Matt Hampson Foundation, which assists The Seb Goold Trust and #TeamGeorge - which are very close to the heart of event organiser and cricketing legend Dean Headley.

Dean, who is games master at the school, said : “BGL Sport Bash is back for another year and is set to be the best yet.

“With celebrity appearances and a number of fun activities on offer it’s sure to be a great day out for all the family.

“Entry is free so please come along and show your support for the worthy Matt Hampson Foundation.”

Among the local cricket legends taking part in the event will be Alex Birch of Stamford Town Cricket Club, Richard Martin from Oakham Cricket Club and Market Deeping Cricket Club player John McDougall.

As part of the event youngsters aged under 10 will battle it out in a Kwik Cricket match, and there will also be a display by the UK Parachuting Skydiving Team.

Peterborough United FC will be providing games for visitors to have a go on at the event and will be represented by players Gwion Edwards and Andrew Hughes.

For the first time this year there will be comedy evening the night before the event in the marquee on the school field which will include hypnotist Ian Dee and comedians Adger Brown and Tucker.

Individual tickets for the comedy night cost £15 and can be bought on the night.

Alternatively comedy night tickets can be purchased online at www.stamfordcomedynight.co.uk, where if you enter the discount code ‘SES’ a £5 discount will be applied.

For more on the event visit www.bglsportbash.co.uk

Local legends:

Stamford Alex Birch (Stamford)

Christopher Miln (Peterborough)

Richard Martin (Oakham)

Jacob Turp (Ufford)

Richard Dunn (Bourne)

Ben Jennings (Uffington)

Carl Andrews (Spalding)

Yaseen Mohammad (Barnack)

Jason Grosse (Colsterworth)

Dan Dunford (Uppingham)

Gareth Hook (Burghley Park)

Harrison Craig (Nassington)

John McDougall (Market Deeping)

Mark Hodgson (Oundle)

Celebrity cricketers:

John Salako

Danny Cipriani

Geraint Jones

Owais Shah

Andy Caddick

Alex Tudor

Usman Afzal

Adam Hollioake

Philip DeFreitas

Chris Lewis

Wasim Jaffer