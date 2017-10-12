Free CPR lifesaving sessions in Bourne

A mobile classroom is heading to Bourne Leisure Centre to offer free CPR lifesaving sessions.

Staff from St John Ambulance are heading to the centre, on Queen’s Road, between 10am and midday tomorrow. (Friday, October 13)

There is no need to book or register and people can simply turn up at the mobile classroom.

The session forms part of the Save A Life campaign.

Since the campaign started in April more than 15,000 people have received free CPR demonstrations.