Formula One’s Martin entertains sell-out audience in Bourne

Formula One’s Martin Brundle entertained a capacity audience at Bourne Corn Exchange, ending Bourne Motor Racing Club’s year in style.

The former racing driver, who is now a commentator and presenter for Sky Sports F1, spoke openly about his time behind the wheel, giving the audience a unique insight into the life of a racing driver. The second half of the event, on December 15, included a question and answer session with the audience keen to hear Martin’s thoughts on how the 2017 season might unfold.

Bourne Motor Racing Club returns on Thursday, January 17, with Nick Sismey and his slot car racing track. For more visit www.bournemotorclub.co.uk