Flying Scotsman will pass through Stamford and Oakham again this year

The world-famous steam engine The Flying Scotsman will return to the area again this year.

The locomotive returned to the rails last year after a decade-long £4.2m restoration and its return prompted thousands of people to watch as it flew by Stamford twice in the summer - and safety officials to issue warnings of people on the tracks.

And now people are being urged to put Saturday, July 1, in their diaries as it’s coming back.

The Flying Scotsman will stop in Peterborough, Stamford, Oakham, and Melton Mowbray as it makes its way from London King’s Cross, leaving at 6.35am, to York.

To buy tickets for the Scotsman, visit www.railwaytouring.net.