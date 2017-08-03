Fete raises church funds

A village summer fete raised nearly £500 for a church.

The Dowsby Church Fete at Dowsby Hall on Saturday afternoon, raised funds for the parish church, St Andrew’s. The event was opened by the priest in charge the Rev Anna Sorensen, and featured attractions including tractor rides.

There was a variety of stalls including one provided by the Women’s Institute, plus one which sold jewellery and another bric-a-brac.

Refreshments came in the shape of teas and home-made cakes.

There was also an inventive model railway provided by Peter Jackson, which including various locomotives and rolling stock.

Tours of the impressive Jacobean mansion in the village were conducted by expert guides.

Once again live local band Fable, who played at the annual event in 2016, entertained the crowd, with Bourne bassist, Dave Bailey adding to the line-up of Belinda Neumann, Anthony and Felix Jennings plus Barry Clark who performed at the event last year.

Jennifer Jennings, who hosted the event, said she wanted to thank everyone who took part and gave special thanks to Beryl Chinneck for organising the event.