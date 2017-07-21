Fences go up in Market Deeping to deter unauthorised Travellers’ camps

Temporary fences are going up in a residential street in Market Deeping as councils try to deter Travellers from setting up unauthorised camps on open spaces.

In May, Travellers moved six caravans onto a green space on Tattershall Drive and were facing legal action to quit. The caravans were then switched to Deepings Showground before the Travellers left the area.

Coun Ashley Baxter, South Kesteven district councillor for the Market and West Deeping ward, said fences are being installed in a joint project by the district and town councils.

He said: “No one wants to see ubiquitous fencing around our public spaces but in this case I think it is low-key and justified. I expect it will be reinforced over time by soft landscaping perhaps including trees and hedging.

“Residents have been very upset by recent events and it is good to see the district council acting swiftly in response to their concerns.

“I am delighted the town and district councils have been able to work in partnership on this issue. Hopefully, it is the shape of things to come.”

The district’s cabinet member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “The current fencing is a temporary solution and we’re pleased to have worked with Market Deeping Town Council to ensure the area is secure.”

“Longer term we will continue to work together to look at options around a natural barrier to protect this beautiful area of open space.”

• The showground is on land known as Mill Field and a new campaign group, the Friends of Mill Field, has asked the county council to give the land village green status. The step came after it emerged a draft of the district council local plan had identified the site as suitable for 200 homes.

