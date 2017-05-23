Fantastic Beasts and Star Wars film set to feature at Burghley House Film Festival

Mythical beasts and Star Wars battles are among the cinematic treats this summer with the return of the giant screen to Burghley House in Stamford.

One of the UK’s top outdoor cinemas is back from July 26 to 30, for five days and nights of movie magic, with this year’s blockbuster movies including open-air screenings of ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ as well as ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

But for those preferring a little more romance, there are plenty of excuses to snuggle up and enjoy everything from evening screenings of Hollywood musical masterpiece ‘La La Land’ to popular modern classics ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ and ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’.

For families and youngsters, daytime screenings feature Disney favourites ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to recent hits ‘Finding Dory’, ‘Moana’ and ‘The Secret Life of Pets’.

With a giant screen designed to be seen in daylight as well as evening, this independent film festival proves a popular hit with locals and visitors alike each summer - with the Big Screen overlooking the normally private South Gardens, which sweep down to the Capability Brown lake and parkland beyond.

Among the returning Big Screen favourites are the ‘Best of British’ barbecue, film themed drinks plus the chance to hire Burghley deckchairs, avoiding the need to carry your own chairs.

Early bird tickets for the Film Festival are available until July 25 at £13 adults and £8 children.

During the Festival itself tickets will cost £15 and £9. Parking is free.

Daytime tickets give access to both screenings during the day, and evening tickets give access to both evening screenings.

For a full list of all the movies, prices and to book online tickets, visit www.burghley.co.uk or telephone 01780 752451.