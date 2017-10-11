Family raises nearly £1,000 for charity with triple headshave

A trio of family members braved a headshave to raise nearly £1,000 for charity.

Julie Cooper and her sister-in-law Belinda Hollingworth were joined in the challenge by Julie’s granddaughter Ellie Scott, ten.

They acted after Denise Cooper, 35, - Julie’s daughter and Ellie’s mam was given the all clear from ovarian cancer two years ago.

It was also 23-years after a heart attack killed Julie’s mam Joyce Hollingworth.

Ryall Academy pupil Ellie lives in Easton-on-the-Hill, Julie, in Bourne, and Belinda in Oakham.

Christopher Cooper, Ellie’s grandad shaved Ellie and Julie and Belinda’s husband Roy Hollingworth shaved her.

Christopher said: “It’s the first time that any otf them have done anything like this.

“They seem to be fine with it though.

“Ellie’s friends at Ryhall all seem to think that she looks good.”

It is planned to split the money between several good causes.

The family hope to support two charities - the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research.

Some of the money could also be given to Peterborough City Hospital and Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, which both helped Denise during her battle with cancer.