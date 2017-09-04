Fabulous five become the newest recruits at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

Five new retained firefighters have joined the ranks at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue after successfully completing 11 weeks of intensive training.

Among them are Danielle Barber, who will be based at Brant Broughton, and Shaun Kiely at Corby Glen.

The group completed their training at the Waddington Training Centre near Lincoln.

Following their achievements, they were recognised at a passing out parade at Waddington Training Centre on Sunday, where the newly qualified firefighters showcased their new skills and techniques, including rescuing casualties from the drill tower.

They were also presented with certificates which show they have completed Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s rigorous training programme on equipment and appliances as well as policies and procedures.

Stuart Ruff, acting assistant chief fire officer at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We are delighted to welcome our newest recruits to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, who, after completing 11 weeks of rigorous training, will be serving their communities across the county.

“The course is designed to test the abilities and skills of our recruits, from basic skills and working from heights to road traffic collisions and health and safety, whilst preparing them for the demands of being a modern firefighter and ensuring they are able to start work at their stations right away.

“We wish them the best of luck as they head off to their respective fire stations to give back to their community.”

Councillor Nick Worth, executive member for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “I would like to personally congratulate the newest recruits on passing the demanding training programme to become a retained firefighter.

“Having taken part in the training myself, I know first-hand the demands the recruits are put under and how hard they work throughout the 11 weeks.

“I wish them all the very best as they embark on a new career with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service serving Lincolnshire communities.”

Retained firefighters are ‘on call’ for the fire service, meaning they are usually employed elsewhere or are at home when they receive a pager alert, but are ready to spring into immediate action to deal with a 999 incident, which could include fires, floods, road traffic collisions and chemical spillages, among others.

Applications are now being taken for the January course, so if you think you would like to become an on-call firefighter, call Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr