Event is a great day out for all the family

An event that promises a great day out for all the family will return to Baston on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

Winston Churchill impersonator, Peter Austwick will open Baston In The Blitz on both days and Paul Casper as George Formby and Rosie Rose will help provide the musical entertainment.

Other attractions include: vintage traders; Second World War living history displays; 100s of re-enactors; vintage military and civilian vehicles; amusements; rides; ladies' hairstylists with pre-bookable appointments; pop-up barbers shop; pipe and drum band; Punch and Judy show; a display devoted to the Dambusters; talks and demonstrations; a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days and much more.

Full details, including car park locations, ticket prices and the entertainment programme are available at www.bastonblitz.org